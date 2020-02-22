Elderly Couple Perish in Sterling Highway Head-On Collision

Alaska Native News on Feb 22, 2020.

Ice is responsible for a fatal head-on collision at mile 90.5 of the Sterling Highway that occurred during the noon hour on Friday and took the life of an elderly couple as they were traveling southbound on the highway.

Troopers responded to the collision at 12:07 on Friday to find that 81-year-old Cedric Kyle and his wife Wilma, age 83, had succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

According to the trooper report, Kyle had “lost control on the icy pavement and slid into the oncoming lane of travel.” In the oncoming lane was 48-year-old Jason Griner of Anchorage, traveling northbound in a 2020 International tractor truck. He was unable to avoid colliding with Kyle’s Dodge Dakota. Griner suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Central Peninsula Hospital for treatment.

Cedric and Wilma’s next of kin were notified of the incident.