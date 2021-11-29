Date: December 2, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Join us on Facebook this Thursday at 5 PM (AKST) for our next Elders Talking Circle with Nancy Douglas and Kitty Eddy! Elders will be making infusion ornaments.

. The talking circle will be led by Tlingit & Haida employees Will Kronick and Ann Stepetin and held as a live event on Tlingit & Haida’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ccthita

For those who wish to purchase their own craft materials to follow along, below is a list of supplies you will need:

Elmer’s Glue

Red & Green Construction Paper

Beads

Colorful Twine

Watercolor Paper

About Our Guest Speakers:

Ms. Kitty, Jigawas’i (Kathryn Eddy) is Taku Kwaan, Yanyeidi. She co-founded the Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy (TCLL) program with her sister Nancy Douglas. Ms. Kitty taught with the Juneau School District for 31 years and directed camps for Tlingit & Haida, Sealaska Heritage Institute and other organizations.

Ms. Nancy, Shx’ei (Nancy Douglas) is also Taku Kwaan, Yanyeidi. In Juneau, Ms. Nancy worked with TCLL, Sealaska Heritage Institute and other organizations to create culturally-based programming before moving to Sitka to become the Cultural Programs Director for the Sitka School District.

Both Ms. Nancy and Ms. Kitty have dedicated their lives to academic excellence by teaching the art, science, and mathematics inherent to the Lingít Way of Life.

For more information or to register to receive an art materials kit, contact Ann Stepetin at 907.463.7131 or astepetin@ccthita-nsn.gov