Eleven Alaska Residents indicted for theft; Corey Murphy, Clifford Price JR, and Christopher Kotris JR still outstanding

Photo: APD suspects Corey Murphy, Clifford Price Jr, and Christopher Kotris Jr. Image-State of Alaska
(Anchorage, AK) – The State of Alaska Department of Law has announced that Quentin Campbell, Christopher Kotris Jr, Jessica Lashbrook, Blake Millhouse, Shad Millhouse, Corey Murphy, Jeremiah Perez, Clifford Price Jr, and William Ratliff have been indicted on a total of 85 felony counts for a series of residential and commercial burglaries.
The charges allege that the defendants stole money and property from both residential and commercial properties over the course of 2018. Not all defendants are charged in each count, though all are charged with being involved in the overarching scheme. The charges include Burglary in the First Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, Theft in the First Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Vehicle Theft in the First Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree.
In a separate case, Christian Gearhart and Shad Millhouse were indicted on 13 counts of Burglary in the First Degree and Theft in the First and Second Degree. These charges alleged Gearhart and Millhouse stole items from residential properties.
Finally, Forrest French was indicted on 19 counts including Burglary in the First Degree, Theft in the First Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, and Vehicle Theft in the First Degree. The charges allege that French stole vehicles and property from residences.
Under the law, all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The crimes of Burglary in the First Degree and Theft in the First Degree are both class B felonies. If convicted, a defendant would face a maximum penalty of a definite term of imprisonment of not more than 10 years and a maximum fine of $100,000. The crimes of Burglary in the Second Degree, Theft in the Second Degree, Vehicle Theft in the First Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree are class C felony offenses. If convicted of a class C felony offense, a defendant would face a maximum penalty of a definite term of imprisonment of not more than 5 years and a maximum fine of $50,000.
Campbell, French, Gearhart, Lashbrook, B. Millhouse, S. Millhouse, Perez, and Ratliff are in custody. Arrest warrants remain outstanding for Kotris, Murphy, and Price.
The investigation that resulted in these cases was a multi-agency effort directed by detectives with the Anchorage Police Department, who coordinated with the Homer Police Department and Alaska State Troopers on portions of the investigation.
CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Lisa Kelley at (907) 269-6300 or lisa.kelley@alaska.gov.
Additional Information:
32-year-old Corey J. Murphy (wearing orange jacket in photo) is 6’00” tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. His felony warrant is for four counts of Theft I, 23 counts of Theft II, two counts of Burglary I, and two counts of Burglary II, two counts of Vehicle Theft I.
33-year-old Clifford W. Price JR (wearing blue jacket in photo) is 5’11” tall, 195 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. His felony warrant is for Theft I, two counts of Theft II, Burglary II, Vehicle Theft I, and Criminal Mischief III.
30-year-old Christopher S. V. Kotris JR (wearing brown T-shirt in photo) is 5’10” tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His felony warrant is for three counts of Theft I, eight counts of Theft II, and two counts of Vehicle Theft I. Kotris also has a felony Probation Violation warrant for the original charge of Attempted Escape II and a misdemeanor Fail to Appear warrant for the original charges of False ID and Obstruct and Investigation by Fleeing. He is an absconder from Probation.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of any of these men, please call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.