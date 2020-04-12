Eleven New Cases of COVID-19 and One New Death Announced in Three Alaska Communities; Clarifying Revisions Made to State Mandates

ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Saturday announced one new death and 11 new cases of COVID-19 in three Alaska communities – Anchorage (9), Craig (1) and Wasilla (1). This brings the total case count in Alaska to 257.
These new cases and the death were reported from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on April 10 and reflect data posted at noon Saturday on coronavirus-response-alaska-
Of the new cases, five are male and six are female. One is under age 10; two are aged 10-19; three are aged 20-29; one is aged 30-39; two are aged 50-59, one is aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79. There have been 31 total hospitalizations with three new hospitalizations Friday.
The person who died Friday was a 73-year-old female from Fairbanks. Foundation Health Partners reported in a press release that she passed away at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. This brings the total deaths in Alaska to eight.
“Our thoughts are with this individual’s family and loved ones,” said DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum. “Every time we lose a life to COVID-19, we pause to reflect on the loss and also to remind ourselves of the importance of staying home to save lives, maintaining physical distance from non-household members, practicing careful hand hygiene and wearing a mask in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”
Regarding the state’s mandates, please note that several revisions were made Saturday to Attachment A – Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workforce and also to Mandate 12 and Attachment B – Alaska Small Community Emergency Travel Order. These revisions were mentioned by Commissioner Crum earlier this week during a press conference and are now posted on the Governor’s website and also on the DHSS COVID-19 webpage.