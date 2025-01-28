Elon Musk Expresses Support for Germany’s Far-Right AfD Party—Again





“All the people who were shrugging and equivocating over Elon and whether he was aligning with Nazi, far-right forces should be launched into the sun,” wrote one observer.

Billionaire Elon Musk made virtual appearance at a Saturday campaign event for the far-right Alternative for Germany party—known by the initials AfD—ahead of a snap federal election in Germany next month. The campaign appearance comes less than a week after Musk was accused of performing a Nazi salute twice on stage at a post-inauguration celebration for U.S. President Donal Trump.

“A nazi speaking at a nazi rally. It’s really not deeper than that,” wrote the independent journalist Marisa Kabas on Saturday.

Musk has endorsed the AfD, known for it’s strong anti-immigrant stance, and earlier this month hosted AfD co-leader Alice Weidel—who was also at Saturday’s campaign event—for an interview on his platform X. Members of the AfD have been accused of downplaying the crimes of Nazi Germany and using Nazi slogans.

Musk told onlookers at the event, which took place in Halle, that he thinks AfD is the best hope for Germany and said that it’s good to be proud of German culture, according to ReutersandThe Guardian.

“It’s good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” Musk said, according to Reuters, addressing the crowd via a live video.

“Children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents,” Musk also said, which, per Reuters, apparently referred to Germany’s Nazi past.

Musk’s “Nazi-like salutes” earlier this week drew sharp rebuke from some, but not all. The Anti-Defamation League, an organization whose mission is to combat antisemitism, called the move “an awkward gesture” and “not a Nazi salute.”

For his part, Musk wrote on X that the reaction was an example of Democratic “dirty tricks.” He also said that “the ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah, reacting to the news of Musk’s appearance at the rally, wrote that “all the people who were shrugging and equivocating over Elon and whether he was aligning with Nazi, far-right forces should be launched into the sun. May they never be taken seriously again.”

