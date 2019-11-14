Emergency Culvert Replacement on Seward Highway at Moose Creek MP 32.9

Repairs will require overnight closures from Sunday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 19.
(Anchorage) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will be conducting emergency repairs to the Seward Highway at Moose Creek, Milepost 32.9.
The construction contractor and DOT&PF personnel will begin work to remove a severely damaged culvert on Friday, Nov. 15. Highway users should expect one lane of traffic in the area throughout the duration of the work, with nightly highway closures from Sunday, Nov. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 19. Closures will start at 8 p.m., reopening at 6 a.m. each day. Emergency vehicles will have access during closures.
The public is advised to expect one-lane traffic with flagging operations during the day and plan for extra travel time. Updates will be posted on Alaska511.org and AlaskaNavigator.org
Written by: AKDOT on Nov 14, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News