Emmonak Man Arrested for Assault after Strangling Girlfriend

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers report that an Emmonak man was arrested on assault charges after an incident in the middle of Kwiguk Street on Wednesday morning.

AST opened an investigation into 23-year-old Wyatt Redfox after receiving a report that Redfox had, while on Kwiguk Street, strangled his girlfriend.

Redfox was taken into custody on Assault II and Assault III-DV and housed at the Emmonak Police Department before being transferred to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. His bail was set at $2,500.





