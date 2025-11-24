Emmonak Teen Dies in Snow Machine Stunt on Yukon River





Attempts to waterskip a snow machine on the Yukon River near the rural community of Emmonak turned deadly for a 16-year-old village teen on Friday.

A report went in the the Alaska State Troopers at 8:11 pm on Friday night reporting that 16-year-old Kennedy Teganlakla had sank into the river while trying to water skip his machine in open water on the river.

Local earch and Rescue from Emmonak and Alakanuk were alerted by a witness and responded to the area in an effort to locate Teganlakla and after a two-hour search located his remainns in the river.

Teganlakla’s next of kin were notified of the situation and his remains were turned over to his family.