Employment First Awareness Week 2026











WHEREAS, Alaska became an Employment First state in 2014 with the goal of ensuring that individuals with disabilities have information, training, resources, and programs that increase opportunities for meaningful, integrated, competitive wage and career employment; and

WHEREAS, increasing the participation of Alaskans with disabilities in the workforce remains a priority for public and private sector partners committed to supporting individuals with disabilities in the choice and autonomy of their employment goals and career aspirations; and

WHEREAS, Alaska’s disability employment network exemplifies strong collaboration among education and program staff, service providers, employers, community partners, vocational rehabilitation providers, and self-advocates and leaders with lived experience, working together to advance positive employment outcomes for Alaskans with disabilities and employers; and

WHEREAS, Alaska recognizes youth training and support programs, along with their staff, partners, and families, for their dedication to preparing youth and young adults to become an integral part of Alaska’s future workforce.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim October 12-16, 2026 as:

Employment First Awareness Week

in Alaska and encourage Alaskans to recognize the impact of employment programs and the value of competitive, integrated employment as the preferred option for people with disabilities.

Dated: October 12, 2026