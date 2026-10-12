US Observes Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day

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Columbus Day has been a federal holiday since 1971 to celebrate the 1492 landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas.

Recognition of the violence, disease and other suffering inflicted by European nations on the people already living in the Western Hemisphere has in recent years prompted a reevaluation of the holiday, including calls for its abolishment and new commemorations of indigenous populations.

U.S. President Joe Biden, in 2021, issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day to be observed Monday.

“Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on tribal nations and indigenous communities,” Biden wrote. “It is a measure of our greatness as a nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past — that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them.”

The northwestern state of Oregon observed Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time that same Monday after the state legislature approved a bill to recognize it earlier in the year, Oregon joined 12 other U.S. states to do so, along with South Dakota, which observes Native American Day.

States that observe Indigenous Peoples Day and have replaced Columbus Day are Maine, New Mexico, Vermont, South Dakota, and Alaska. Alaska observes Indigenous Peoples Day as an unpaid state holiday.