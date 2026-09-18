ENR Considers Four Murkowski-Backed Bills











Washington, DC—The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Thursday held a hearing to consider 24 bills, including four sponsored or cosponsored by U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). The measures she is championing would strengthen Alaska’s energy security by reducing costs and regulatory barriers for hydropower and geothermal development; improving electric grid resilience; and expanding efforts to map critical mineral and other resources. The next step will be for ENR to report these bills to the full Senate at a future business meeting.

Reauthorization of the Earth Mapping Resources Initiative (Earth MRI): S. 4870 would renew Earth MRI, a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) program that improves our understanding of geologic hazards, critical mineral, geothermal, and other subsurface resources across the country. Since its launch in 2019, Earth MRI has accelerated project timelines, reduced exploration risk, and lowered costs by making foundational geologic information publicly available. Earth MRI’s current authorization is set to expire at the end of FY 2026.

The legislation would reauthorize Earth MRI for five years at funding levels similar to those provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021. The bill would also expand the program to include natural hydrogen, an emerging resource that is attracting growing scientific and commercial interest.

Streamlining Thermal Energy through Advanced Mechanisms Act (STEAM): S. 456 would expedite geothermal exploration and development in previously studied or developed areas. Right now, there is an expedited review and permitting process for oil and gas development projects on land that has already undergone environmental review.

The legislation would cut red tape by extending a similar process to certain geothermal projects in previously developed or studied areas, avoiding cumbersome and repetitive environmental reviews.

Hydropower Licensing Affordability Act: S. 5048 would reform the Federal Power Act to reduce delays and costs associated with hydropower licensing. Specifically, the bill would limit mandatory conditions imposed under Sections 4(e) and 18 of the Federal Power Act to those that reasonably mitigate the direct adverse effects of a project.

With 12 non-federal hydropower licenses set to expire by 2035 in Alaska, the legislation would cut down on unwarranted delays and costly federal requirements that often bear little connection to a project’s direct impacts. Those burdens make it much harder to maintain and expand one of Alaska’s most reliable sources of renewable, baseload power. By ensuring mandatory licensing conditions are tied to a project’s direct effects, this legislation would provide greater regulatory certainty, reduce unnecessary costs, and help keep electricity affordable and reliable for Alaskans.

Securing Community Upgrades for a Resilient Grid Act (SECURE Grid Act): S. 4166 would empower states to more fully assess risks to their electric grids, from extreme weather to cyber threats and other vulnerabilities.

Every year, states must submit a State Energy Security Plan (SESP) to receive funds from the State Energy Program; those funds are then used to design, develop, and implement renewable energy and energy efficiency programs. The SECURE Grid Act would require future SESPs to account for additional grid threats, such as supply chain dynamics, weather-related threats and vulnerabilities, the potential for physical grid attacks, and the impact of growing energy demand.

By assessing these additional risk factors, states would be better able to recognize and respond to weaknesses in their energy infrastructure. The legislation would also require states to coordinate with suppliers of manufactured components and infrastructure to better understand and prepare for risks to the grid.