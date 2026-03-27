Murkowski, Cortez Masto, Shaheen Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Strengthen Electric Grid Security







Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) introduced the Securing Community Upgrades for a Resilient Grid Act (SECURE Grid Act), bipartisan legislation to empower states to fully assess the risks to their electric grids, from extreme weather to cyber threats and other vulnerabilities.

Every year, states must submit a State Energy Security Plan (SESP) to receive funds from the State Energy Program, which are used to design, develop, and implement renewable energy and energy efficiency programs. The SECURE Grid Act would require future SESP to include additional grid threats – such as supply chain dynamics, weather-related threats and vulnerabilities, the potential for physical grid attacks, and the impact of growing energy demand. By assessing these additional risk factors, states will be better able to recognize and respond to any weaknesses in their energy infrastructures. This legislation would also require state coordination with suppliers of manufactured components and infrastructure to better understand and prepare for risks to the grid.

“Energy grids aren’t just infrastructure—they’re a part of daily life, keeping Alaskans warm through the winter, supporting businesses, and enabling efficient resource development,” said Senator Murkowski. “As we work to connect more communities across our state, ensuring our electric grids are secure and resilient is essential. By requiring more comprehensive data in state energy security plans and at the same time removing bottlenecks at DOE, this legislation will help identify weaknesses and strengthen our ability to respond to the full range of vulnerabilities facing Alaska’s grids.”

“Expanding AI use and increased electrification are placing increased demand on electric grids across the country, including in Nevada,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “It is more important than ever that states are aware of the full range of risks that face their electric grids so weak points can be addressed before they trigger mass outages.”

“With demand for energy rapidly increasing and New Hampshire experiencing more severe weather events, it is vital that we enhance planning efforts that reduce vulnerabilities of the electric grid,” said Senator Shaheen. “I am proud to help lead this legislation that will bolster our electric grid, improve resiliency and strengthen reliability for New Hampshire families and businesses.”

The SECURE Grid Act would require the following data to be included in SESPs:

Threats posed to local distribution facilities and supporting grid infrastructure, such as distribution substations;

Risks posed by increasing grid demand;

Available technologies to mitigate threats to energy distribution and rising grid demand;

Distinctions between weather-related threats and physical threats of violence;

Benefits of public-private partnerships to meet energy security needs;

Availability of innovative financing models to save taxpayer dollars and increase access to digital grid technologies; and

The role of vendors in maintaining a secure, reliable, and resilient grid.

The SECURE Grid Act is endorsed by the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), the National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO), and Schneider Electric. Companion legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressman Bob Latta (R-Ohio-05) and Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-Calif.-07).

“The power grid is the backbone of the U.S. economy, and electrical manufacturers are delivering the technologies needed to modernize the grid, meet record-breaking energy demand, and strengthen resilience,” said Peter Ferrell, Senior Director of Government Relations at NEMA. “NEMA is pleased to support this bipartisan legislation because it encourages a more comprehensive approach to grid security and readiness across generation, transmission, and distribution systems. A stronger understanding of the supply chains for critical grid components can help reduce risk, improve reliability, and support a more secure and modern electric system.”

“NASEO endorses the bipartisan SECURE Grid Act and thanks Senators Cortez Masto, Murkowski, and Shaheen for introducing the legislation,” said David Terry, President of NASEO. “This bill will strengthen the energy security of the United States and support robust energy emergency preparedness and electric distribution system planning.”

“Schneider Electric applauds U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, Jeanne Shaheen, and Lisa Murkowski for their bipartisan leadership in introducing the SECURE Grid Act in the U.S. Senate. As a leading energy technology partner, we understand that a reliable, future-proofed grid – bolstered by innovative energy tech – is essential to the U.S. economy and national security, and this legislation can help states identify vulnerabilities and strengthen infrastructure amidst growing energy demand,” said Jeannie Salo, Chief Public Policy Officer, North America, at Schneider Electric.

The full text of this legislation can be found here.