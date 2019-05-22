Eureka Street Credit Union Robbers Convicted by Jury Trial

Alaska Native News May 22, 2019.

On Wednesday morning U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that after a seven-day jury trial, two defendants, John Pierce, age 30, and Wayne Michael Moore, age 46, were both found guilty in the bank robbery trial that ended on Tuesday.

“The jury found Pierce and Moore guilty of conspiracy to commit credit union robbery,

armed robbery of a credit union, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to and in furtherance of a credit union robbery,” DoJ announced. Each faces a maximum of 25 years in prison plus an additional seven years for brandishing a weapon in furtherance of the robbery.

During the trial, it was presented that on March 13th, 2018, Pierce went into the Credit Union One branch at 3525 Eureka Street with a handgun, wearing a mask and carrying a black gym bag. He demanded and obtained $15,000 in cash from the tellers there, it was revealed in court.







Once the robbery was complete, Pierce left the credit union and got into a nearby red sedan driven by Moore. The vehicle and occupants were seen on surveillance video at the scene. A partial license plate number on the Chevy Lumina was also picked up on camera.

Moore, who has three prior bank robbery convictions in the state, was interviewed by investigators but “denied knowledge of the robbery, but admitted that he had been in the same area as the bank robbery, but stated that it was because he was transporting

narcotics – not robbing a bank,” DoJ reported.

“A search of the vehicle revealed evidence associated with the credit union robbery, including the mask worn by Pierce, who was later identified through the use of cell phone location analysis and other investigative techniques,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

The investigation was carried out by the FBI, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, FBI Cellular Analysis Survey Team and the Anchorage Police Department.