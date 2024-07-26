European green crab





European green crabs are an adaptable, invasive coastal species. They were observed on Annette Island in 2022 and 2024. They have since spread to neighboring islands and are likely to spread throughout southeast Alaska. European green crabs destroy eelgrass habitat and pose a threat to Dungeness and other shore crabs. They are already well-established in British Columbia, Washington and Oregon.

European green crabs can destroy eelgrass habitat and pose a threat to shellfish, including Dungeness and other shore crabs. They have been blamed for the decline of clams in Maine.

Learn more about European green crabs from our partners:

ADFG Green Crab Information

Washington Sea Grant Crab Team

Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

Metlakatla Indian Community

Where are they now?

European green crabs were first sighted in Alaska in 2022 on the shores of Annette Island Reserve. As of June 2024, they have also been sighted along the shores of Bostwick Inlet on Gravina Island near Ketchikan.

Alaska Sea Grant