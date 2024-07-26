European green crab

Invasive European green crab trapped in Southeast Alaska in summer 2023. Photo by Ginny Eckert/Alaska Sea Grant.
European green crabs are an adaptable, invasive coastal species. They were observed on Annette Island in 2022 and 2024. They have since spread to neighboring islands and are likely to spread throughout southeast Alaska. European green crabs destroy eelgrass habitat and pose a threat to Dungeness and other shore crabs. They are already well-established in British Columbia, Washington and Oregon.

European green crabs can destroy eelgrass habitat and pose a threat to shellfish, including Dungeness and other shore crabs. They have been blamed for the decline of clams in Maine.

Learn more about European green crabs from our partners:

Where are they now?

European green crabs were first sighted in Alaska in 2022 on the shores of Annette Island Reserve. As of June 2024, they have also been sighted along the shores of Bostwick Inlet on Gravina Island near Ketchikan.

