Evan Anthony Chiskok, Jr. Convicted of Sexual Assault





(Anchorage, Alaska) – On Friday Oct. 3, an Anchorage jury convicted 60-year-old Evan Anthony Chiskok, Jr. of Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

On June 6, 2022, the defendant sexually assaulted a victim at East Chester Park. Witnesses heard the victim crying out for help and intervened. The defendant then fled the scene. The witnesses were able to provide law enforcement with a description that included the defendant’s name and the direction he had gone. A K9 track was conducted, and the defendant was located a short distance away with some of the victim’s belongings. Witnesses confirmed the officers had located the correct suspect. The victim was treated for her injuries. The trial took place from Sept. 25, 2025 to Oct. 3, 2025. The jury returned a guilty verdict on both Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. Superior Court Judge Jack McKenna presided over the trial in Anchorage.

Chiskok is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is currently scheduled for Feb. 6, 2026. Chiskok faces a sentence of 30 years to 99 years for Attempted Sexual Assault in the First Degree and 15 years to 99 years for Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

Assistant District Attorney Tylor Schmitt prosecuted the case with support from Paralegal Christiana Peter. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department Special Victims Unit with assistance from Anchorage Patrol Officers and K9 Officers.