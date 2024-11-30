Explore the physics of snow in statewide webinar





Learn about snow physics and how snowdrifts form — and why it is possible to walk on a snowdrift – in a statewide webinar hosted by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service.

During “Catch the Drift: Measuring Snow and Water Equivalent,” participants will learn how to measure snow depth and calculate snow-water equivalent using Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment, a worldwide citizen science program. University of Alaska Anchorage research into snow loads on roofs and the UAF Geophysical Institute curriculum “Qanniksuq: It is Snowing” will also be introduced.

Christi Buffington, a UAF science and education specialist and program manager with the Geographic Information Network of Alaska, and Julia White, a NASA SnowEx intern, will lead the presentations.

The free webinar will be from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Register using this online form.

For more information contact Molly Johansson at mjohansson@alaska.edu or 907-786-6313.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Johansson. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

UAF



