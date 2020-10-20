F-22s Intercept Russian Bear Bombers off of Alaska’s Coast Monday Evening

Alaska Native News on Oct 20, 2020.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has revealed that two Russian Tu-95 bombers, and their escorts, two Su-35 fighter aircraft were intercepted 30 miles of Alaska’s coast late on Monday evening.

The Russian aircraft were intercepted soon after entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone by F-22 fighters supported by E-3 airborne warning and control system and KC-135 refueler aircraft and at no time entered U.S. and Canadian airspace.

Also identified in the zone was an A-50 early warning aircraft supporting the Russian bombers and their escorts. According to NORAD that flight loitered in the zone for approximately an hour and a half.







“NORAD forces remain on alert 24/7/365 to respond to potential threats to Canada and the United States,” said General Glen D. VanHerck, Commander NORAD. “The agility and readiness of our personnel ensures we are successful in addressing potential aerospace threats with the appropriate response at the right time.”