Face Masks Now Optional on AMHS vessels and in Terminal Buildings





(KETCHIKAN, Alaska)–Face masks are no longer required on Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) vessels or inside AMHS terminal buildings.

A recent federal court order ended the US DOT mask requirement for public transportation. AMHS staff and passengers may choose to continue wearing masks, and the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities along 3,500 of marine miles, over 5,600 miles of highway and 776 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”

