Fairbanks Detectives Actively Investigating Double Homicide in Birchwood Neighborhood





Detectives with the Fairbanks Police Department say that they are actively investigating the shooting of two victims in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to FPD they are looking for information from the public in the 1200-block of Brooks Court in the Birchwood Homes subdivision and are hoping that persons will come forward with video camera footage with anything suspicious between 1:30 and 2:30 am on Sunday morning.

When officers responded to the scene in that neighborhood they located a 28-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman shot to death.

The next of kin for both victims have been notified and the department says the names of the victims soon.



