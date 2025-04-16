FPD Press Release-Fort Wainwright Soldier Arrested for 27th Avenue Homicide





Fairbanks, Alaska – On Friday, April 11, 2025, at approximately 9:52 a.m., the Fairbanks Emergency Communication Center received a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 1100 block of 27th Avenue.

Responding officers with the Fairbanks Police Department were advised that a person had been shot. Upon arrival, officers located 37-year-old Joseph Casas, of Fairbanks, with a gunshot wound to the head. Casas was transported by Fairbanks Fire Department medics to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Next of kin has been notified.

Based on previous law enforcement contacts at the residence, FPD detectives began searching for ADAYUS ROBERTSON, age 24, an active duty soldier stationed at Fort Wainwright. Robertson was known to be on conditions of release in two court cases and was wearing an ankle monitor. The Fairbanks Police Department requested GPS data from the Department of Corrections Pretrial Division, which showed Robertson at the scene of the shooting and walking away shortly after.

Robertson was located a short time later by officers at the Big Dipper Ice Arena. During the contact, he was found to be in possession of a handgun magazine. A firearm was later recovered from a dumpster near the scene of the homicide.

Witnesses inside the apartment reported that Robertson and Casas were in the same room when the gunshot was heard. The two individuals were known to each other.

Robertson was arrested and on April 13, 2025, he was arraigned on the following charges:

• Murder in the First Degree

• Tampering with Physical Evidence

• Two counts of Violating Conditions of Release

Bail was set at $2.5 million.

At the time of the homicide, Robertson was on conditions of release in the following cases:

• Case No. 4FA-25-00531CR – Felony Assault in the Second Degree; Felony Assault in the Third Degree

• Case No. 4FA-25-00595CR – Escape in the Third Degree; Violating Conditions of Release

This investigation was conducted in close collaboration with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office. The Fairbanks Police Department would also like to thank the Department of Corrections Pretrial Division, Department of Corrections Adult Probation and Parole, the North Pole Police Department, and the Alaska State Troopers for their assistance.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6500.



