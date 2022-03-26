Fairbanks Felon Takes Troopers on 11-Mile High-Speed Chase with Two Children Aboard





Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers reported on Saturday that they received a Domestic Violence call minutes before 11 PM on Friday night and traveled to the location, found the suspect gone, and interviewed the victim. As they were doing so, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old convicted felon Samuel Brink, of Fairbanks, sped by in a vehicle with two small children aboard.

Troopers immediately gave chase, but Brink failed to pull over and took troopers on an 11-mile chase on the icy roads, running stop signs and swerving on the roadway nearly losing control of his vehicle.

He continued through the Ship Creek College area with the one and three-year-old children aboard until troopers were able to successfully deploy multiple tire deflation devices and slow the vehicle down. Soon, Brink would crash into a snowbank, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Troopers took Brink into custody and he was charged with Fail to Yield 1, MIW3, DUI, MIW4, Endangering Welfare of a Child 1 x2, Reckless Driving, and Criminal Mischief 5.

Brink was taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center where he was remanded on the charges.





