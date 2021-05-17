Fairbanks General Investigative Unit Opens Homicide Investigation into the Death of Eagle Man







The death of a 69-year-old Eagle man, after a closer look by the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage, has now been determined to be a homicide.

Troopers were notified of the death of Gerald L. Goodnoh on the afternoon of May 6th. He had been found deceased on his property several miles outside of Eagle. A family member, as well as a health aide and his remains, were transported to the village clinic in Eagle.

The SME was contacted at that time and requested Goodnoh’s remains for autopsy. Troopers responded to Eagle and transported his remains to Tok, then arrangments were made through a local funeral home to be transported on to Anchorage.

After notification by the SME on May 11th, the Fairbanks General Investigative Unit responded to Eagle to conduct a homicide investigation.





