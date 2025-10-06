Fairbanks Jury Finds Daniel Serkov Guilty of Murder in Delta Junction Double Homicide





(Fairbanks, AK) – Wednesday, a Fairbanks jury returned guilty verdicts against 35-year-old Daniel Serkov for two counts of Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Manslaughter, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Criminal Mischief in the Fifth Degree. For his convictions, Serkov faces a sentence of 15 years to 99 years on each murder charge, a sentence of up to 5 years on the tampering charge and up to 1 year for the criminal mischief charge.

On Jan. 20, 2023, the bodies of Andrey Dorozhin, 45, and Dmitriy Sergiyenko, 35, were discovered inside a sober living residence in Delta Junction. Alaska State Troopers (AST) responded to the scene. Dorozhin had suffered 10 gunshot wounds and Sergiyenko had suffered four gunshot wounds. Neither victim had a weapon. Serkov, Sergiyenko and Dorozhin were the only people staying at the residence at the time.

Meanwhile, Serkov went to the Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) to turn in his pistol. He told law enforcement he shot a dog at the residence where he was staying. Serkov eventually admitted to killing the two victims. He claimed he shot them in self-defense after they threatened him with a knife on the kitchen table. Serkov had only been staying at the residence for one night and never met the victims before then. Serkov had no injuries. He admitted to being enraged when he shot and killed both victims. Serkov then picked up the shell casings and left the residence. While leaving the residence, he shot a dog. He claimed the dog attacked him. After leaving Delta Junction, Serkov drove to Fairbanks. While in Fairbanks, he had his pistol cleaned before taking it to FPD. Serkov said that he intended to leave the weapon with the police, so they would not find it at the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Katie Gonsalves, who prosecuted the case, thanks the Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Police Department for their hard work in investigating the crimes.

Mr. Serkov is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bail status pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at (907) 451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov.

