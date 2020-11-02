Fairbanks Man Arrrested after Stabbing Two on Sunday Afternoon at Riverview Residence

Alaska Native News on Nov 2, 2020.

Fairbanks police responded to a Riverview residence in Fairbanks on Sunday afternoon after they received a 911 call reporting a Domestic Violence incident involving a dual stabbing at 1:25 pm.

When FPD arrived at the scene and found that the victim had successfully exited the residence. They were transported by ambulance to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of their injuries which were listed as non-critical.

The stabbing suspect, identified as 37-year-old Joven Delacruz, age 37, did not exit the residence and at 1:41 pm, police contacted troopers and requested assistance from SERT.







Northern SERT responded to the scene and upon arrival, advised nearby residents of the situation.

Armed with a search warrant, SERT would ultimately breach the building and take Delacruz into custody. He was alone in the residence.

He was charged with Assault I and II. He was remanded to the Fairbanks jail. Fairbanks police maintained case responsibility.