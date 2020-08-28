Fairbanks Man Charged with Attempted Murder after Stabbing Incident on Chena Ridge Road

Alaska Native News on Aug 28, 2020.

A suspect in Fairbanks was taken into custody on Wednesday night and jailed on attempted murder charges after a stabbing incident on Chena Ridge Road AST reported.

Troopers were informed at 6:50 pm on Wednesday evening that a stabbing had taken place at that location. When troopers and EMS responded , they found 59-year-old William Isberg suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses at the scene said that they had observed 27-year-old Ronald Crampton fleeing along the fenceline down the ridge. Soon, neighbors nearby reported seeing a suspicious man running past their house then hiding in the woods.

When troopers searched the area, they discovered Crampton in the woods and took him into custody. Following an interview with Crampton, he was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility and charged with attempted murder.

Crampton was arraigned on Thursday. He remains in custody.





