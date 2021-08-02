Fairbanks Man Charged with Weapons/Assault in Sunday Morning Shots-Fired Incident







Fairbanks-based troopers responded to a shot-fired call in the University Ave/Sandviks Street area at 3:30 am Sunday morning that resulted in Weapons Misconduct and Domestic Violence charges, AST reports.

The caller also reported a white sedan leaving the area immediately after.

Upon arrival, troopers made contact with a male and female determined to be the victims in the incident. They told AST that they had seen the suspect, Rahzel Dancy, at Spurs Bar before leaving the establishment. The female victim told officers investigating the incident, that when they left Dancy apparently followed them home.

The victim explained that the suspect was her ex-boyfriend. She told authorities that she spoke with the suspect on the phone, where he “made threats to shoot the two victims. He also threatened to damage the male victim’s vehicle,” troopers said in the report. She also reported hearing gunshots over the phone while simultaneously hearing them close range.

After which, Dancy left the area in a white sedan belonging to him.

After Dancy left, the male victim would find his truck’s window had been smashed.

The investigation at the scene would discover a bullethole at 2014 Sanvik Street.

Later, Dancy would be located and taken into custody. Evidence in the arrest was seized pending a search warrant.

He was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons I, Domestic Violence Assault III, and Criminal Mischief IV, and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





