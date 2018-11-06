Fairbanks Man Dies in Fatal North Pole Crash

Alaska Native News Nov 6, 2018.

A 33-year-old Fairbanks man died as the result of speeding and icy road conditions on Sunday while traveling on Nelson Road in North Pole, troopers revealed.

Troopers and EMS responded to the location on Nelson Road late Sunday night at 10:51 pm, located the driver beneath his vehicle and AST opened an investigation in the fatal accident.

The investigation would determine that 33-year-old Bryce Benson had been traveling north on Nelson Road when he hit an icy section of the roadway and as a result left the road and crashed into trees lining the roadway. On impact, Benson was ejected and pinned under his Chevy Silverado. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

CPR was administered to the seriously injured victim and he was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage requested Benson’s remains for autopsy.

Benson’s next of kin have been notified of the incident.



