Fairbanks Man Drowns after Diving into Harding Lake

Alaska Native News on Aug 24, 2020.

Fairbanks-based AST reported that caller contacted dispatch concerning a drowning at Harding Lake south of Salcha along the Richardson Highway on Saturday evening.

According to the report, the caller, at 6:07 pm, told troopers that 31-year-old Dustin R. Baxter dove into the lake from a boat on the lake and failed to re-surface. Despite an initial search, bystanders were unable to locate him.

Salcha Fire & Rescue and Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to the scene and took up the search until darkness fell to no avail.

On Sunday, searchers returned to the lake and resumed their search. After several hours of searching, Baxter’s remains were located and recovered.

Baxter’s next of kin and the State Medical Examiner’s office were notified of the outcome.





