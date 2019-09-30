Fairbanks Man Fatally Stabbed in Eagle on Saturday

An eagle man was arrested and jailed on Murder II charges after an initial investigation in that community on Saturday, troopers revealed.

troopers were informed of a stabbing death in Eagle, a community along the Canadian border on Saturday and opened an investigation. They found that 35-year-old Michael Stevens of eagle stabbed Fairbanks resident 41-year-old Mickey Roberts multiple times that resulted in Robert’s death.

Stevens was arrested and transported to Fairbanks and jailed on the charges.

Roberts’ next of kin were notified of the incident.

The investigation into the fatal homicide is continuing.