Fairbanks Man Sentenced to Twelve and a Half Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Heroin

Fairbanks, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that 40-year-old Sherman Kay Howard, of Fairbanks, Alaska, has been sentenced on charges of possessing with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of heroin.
Court records state that on February 11, 2019, Alaska State Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Howard’s vehicle and learned he had outstanding arrest warrants. Troopers later searched Howard’s vehicle and seized approximately 971.5 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine and 198.5 grams of heroin, as well as other drugs and drug dealing paraphernalia. When questioned, Howard told Troopers that he sold over 50% of the methamphetamine available in the Fairbanks area. Howard committed these charged offenses while on parole from a 9-year sentence for drug trafficking and weapons misconduct.
In imposing the 150-month sentence, Senior District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline emphasized Howard’s extensive criminal history and his designation as a “career offender” as justifying the sentence.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department and the North Pole Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the sentence in this case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey.
Source: Department of Justice