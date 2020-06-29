Fairbanks Man Steals Heavy Equipment, Posts Crime to Facebook

Alaska Native News on Jun 28, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers opened an investigation into the theft of a roller compactor stolen in North Pole after receiving the report at 4:32 am on Sunday morning.

The caller reported that the suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Aaron Shomaker of Fairbanks, was currently running over road signs along the Richardson Highway with the piece of heavy equipment.

When troopers arrived in the area, they located the compactor stuck in the mud and abandoned near a pond. A short time later, Shoemaker was also found hiding in a nearby dumpster.

The investigation into the theft would discover that Shoemaker had posted several images of the theft on his Facebook business page, Advanced Chiropractors Fairbanks.

Following a preliminary investigation, Shoemaker was charged with Vehicle Theft I and Criminal Mischief III and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.





