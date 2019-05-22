Fairbanks Motorcyclist Dies in Steese Highway Crash

Alaska Native News May 22, 2019.

At 11:31 pm Alaska State Troopers were notified of the crash of a motorcyclist on the Old Steese Highway near Goldstream Road and responded to the scene.

The Steese Highway Fire Department also went to the location. Life-saving efforts were administered to the victim, identified as 38-year-old Alexander Holder of Fairbanks, but those efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation at the accident site found that Holder was traveling on the highway at a high rate of speed when he lost control and crashed into the tree line. He was reported to have been ejected into a nearby creek.

After notification, the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage requested Holder’s remains for autopsy.

Holder’s next of kin were notified of the incident.





