Fairbanks REDDI Suspect Being Held for Extradition

Troopers report that they captured an Oregon man wanted in New Mexico after a traffic stop and short chase on Tuesday night on Chena Ridge Road.

AST officers on patrol on Chena Ridge Road at 9:41 pm observed a vehicle reported previously in a REDDI report driving into on-coming traffic and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle ignored troopers and attempted to flee. But, the suspect hit the trooper’s patrol car in the attempt.

Troopers observed that the driver, identified as 41-year-old Thor Odegaard of Oregon, exhibited signs of intoxication, and so was administered a breathalyzer test which Odegaard failed with a sample of 0.248.

Further investigation found that Odegaard was wanted in New Mexico on multiple arrest warrants.

Odegaard was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Facility on charges of DUI, Failure to Stop at the Direction of an Officer, Criminal Mischief V, as well as his New Mexico Warrants.

He is being held pending extradition to New Mexico.