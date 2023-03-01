Fairbanks Suspect Arrested after yet Another Escape Attempt Tuesday





Alaska State Troopers report that they took 26-year-old Rick Peterson, an absconder attempting to escape from the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where he was admitted on February 22nd after troopers shot him.

Peterson was shot by troopers Brian LeMay and Cody Royer after he pulled a firearm from his waistband while trying to escape troopers after contact on the morning of February 22nd.

Troopers attempted contact with Peterson after receiving a call from a North Pole woman reporting a barefoot man sitting on her porch crying. By the time troopers responded to the Maude Boyle Drive address, the subject was gone. But, he would be reported “walking into traffic and attempting to flag down motorists.”

When they made contact with the suspect in a nearby neighborhood, they would identify him as Rick Peterson, who according to the Fairbanks Probation Office was an absconder wanted for Escape III. Peterson was said to yell and attempt to flee, and “During a foot pursuit, the subject pulled a handgun from his waistband, two Alaska State Troopers responded by firing their duty weapons,” AST reported.

The now-wounded Peterson was treated at the scene and then transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, Peterson attempted to leave the hospital where he had been admitted and was taken into custody as he fled. He was arrested on his outstanding Escape warrant and also charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon III for the February 22nd incident.

Rather than admitting Peterson to the hospital, he was taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and remanded on the charges.

Troopers say additional charges may be filed.



