Fairbanks Suspect Taken Down with Aid of K9 Kenny





On Sunday, Alaska State Troopers reported that a State Park Ranger, while out on patrol on Chena Pump Road made contact with 40-year-old Adam Bunker of Fairbanks.

During the contact, Bunker began fighting with the ranger and then fled into the woods. The ranger reported the contact to troopers and they responded with a K9 Unit and UAF police.

Upon arrival K9 “Kenny” immediately picked up the scent and began tracking Bunker into the woods. The K9 soon caught up to Bunker and during contact, Bunker put the K9 into a headlock and began punching and kicking the canine.

This came to no avail however and Bunker was soon taken into custody. He was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to be medically cleared and then taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center. He was remanded on charges of Assault IV on a police officer, Harming a Police Dog II, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct. He is being held on $2,000 bail.



