Fairbanks Teen Plucked from River after Jumping from Chena River Bridge

Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers report that a female jumper on the Chena River Bridge was successfully pulled from the water late on Saturday night.

Troopers received a call reporting a person on the ledge on the Chena River Bridge at 10:22pm on Saturday night and responded to the scene. There they found an 18-year-old teen in crises. Authorities were unable to successfully coax the woman from her perch and she subsequently jumped into the river.

Fairbanks Residents, the Fairbanks Police Department, University Police Department, Airport Police Department, Village Public Safety Officers, and University Fire Department also had responded to the scene and the teen was successfully fished from the river some distance downriver.

She was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital following her rescue.