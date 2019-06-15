Fairbanks Trooper in Officer-Involved-Shooting Saturday Morning

Alaska Native News Jun 15, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers are reporting an officer-involved-shooting in North Fairbanks early on Saturday morning.

AST says that officers were serving a warrant at a north Fairbanks address at approximately 4 am when the shooting occurred. They report that an officer was injured while the suspect is deceased.

The identity of the suspect has yet to be released.

The identity of the officer involved will be released after the mandatory 72-hour waiting period.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing with more information to follow.