Fairbanks Troopers Render Aid to Victim of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound while on Moose Creek Disturbance Call

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2019.

Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers report that soon after they responded to a disturbance call in the area of Da Nephew and Hope Street at Moose Creek on Tuesday evening, they heard a single shot ring out nearby.

When troopers responded to the location of the shot, they discovered a 55-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. They report that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Life-saving efforts were initiated by troopers until EMS arrived and transported the victim to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.