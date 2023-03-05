Fairbanks U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Employee Charged with Fraud, Embezzlement





FAIRBANKS – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Fairbanks U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee with wire fraud and embezzlement of public funds for perpetrating a years-long scheme to steal money from her employer.

According to court documents, Kimberly C. Robinson was employed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service since 2003, and in 2020 was promoted to the role of Budget Analyst in charge of reconciling the budgets for each USFWS regional office. To perform her duties the federal government issued Robinson multiple credit cards to pay for official government expenses and travel.

As set out in court filings, from at least 2018 through June 2021, Robinson engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service by using her government issued credit cards for unauthorized personal purchases and expenses. She then deleted and altered the unauthorized transactions on the credit card statements submitted to her supervisor for reconciliation to conceal the scheme and to cause USFWS to disburse public funds to pay the credit card balances. According to statements at court proceedings, Robinson embezzled over $100,000 through this scheme.

On February 28, 2023, Robinson was arraigned before the U.S. Magistrate Judge Scott A. Oravec in Fairbanks federal court. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of up to 20-years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The United States Department of the Interior, Office of Inspector General is investigating this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey for the District of Alaska is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

###



