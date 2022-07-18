Fairbanks Woman Arrested for DUI and Vehicle Theft after Accident Saturday





Fairbanks-based troopers were notified at 9:38 am that there had been a vehicle accident near mile three of the Steese Highway and two females were leaving the scene.

Troopers responded and made contact with the two females and spoke with the driver, 20-year-old Moani Jabbar. It would be determined that she had been operating the vehicle under the influence and so was charged with DUI. Upon her arrest she would be found to be in possession of cocaine as well as a firearm.

Further investigation would find that she had a minor child in the vehicle at the time of the offense and that the vehicle was stolen.

Jabbar was transported to Fairbanks and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Vehicle Theft I, DUI, MIW IV, MICS V, Endangering the Welfare of a Child I, MOCA, and Immediate Notice of Accident.



