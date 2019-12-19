Fairbanks Woman Charged for Firearm Offenses and Attempted Credit Union Robbery

Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced that Tiffany Jamil Flenaugh, 29, of Fairbanks, has been named in two separate federal indictments for crimes including attempted credit union robbery, receipt of a firearm while under felony indictment, and possession of a stolen firearm. Flenaugh is currently in custody in Fairbanks, and is awaiting her first court appearance on the charges.
The federal indictment alleges that, on Nov. 19, 2019, Flenaugh was in possession of a stolen firearm, while knowingly under indictment by the State of Alaska for multiple felony offenses. Specifically, according to state court documents, Flenaugh allegedly stole a firearm from the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks, which was being used as evidence for a trial in which Flenaugh was the defendant. It is alleged that Flenaugh then fled the courthouse with the firearm, a Taurus 450 Titanium .45 caliber revolver. Flenaugh was apprehended by officers with the Fairbanks Police Department shortly after, and the firearm was located in a nearby park.
A separate federal indictment alleges that, on Sept. 3, 2019, Flenaugh attempted to rob the Spirit of Alaska Federal Credit Union in Fairbanks.
If convicted of the firearm offenses, Flenaugh faces a maximum of up to ten years in federal prison for the most serious charges alleged. If Flenaugh is convicted of attempted credit union robbery, she faces a maximum of up to 20 years in federal prison. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) and the Alaska State Troopers (AST) conducted the investigation leading to the charges against Flenaugh for her alleged firearm offenses. The FBI and FPD conducted the investigation leading to the charge against Flenaugh for attempted credit union robbery. Both cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan D. Tansey.
The charges in the indictments are merely allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
