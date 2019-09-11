Fallen Firefighter Memorial Ceremony

- Home
The Alaska Fallen Firefighter Memorial Committee, the Alaska State Firefighters Association, and the Alaska Fire Chiefs Association in conjunction with Fire Agencies from across Alaska will be hosting a ceremony on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Alaska Fallen Firefighter Memorial.
This ceremony is conducted in remembrance of those Alaska Firefighters and Emergency Responders who have died in the line of duty. This years’ service will include speakers from across Alaska commemorating the service fire and emergency responders provide everyday throughout the year. This is also the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attack.
At the end of the service a special bell ceremony will “ring home” those firefighters in Alaska that have been killed in the line of duty.
Location of Ceremony: 5th Ave. and A Street, Alaska Fallen Firefighter Memorial
Date/Time of Ceremony: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 6:00 pm
For addition info and questions regarding the ceremony please contact Mark Barker for the Alaska Fallen Firefighter Memorial. Contact at mbarker@gci.net and/or 907-242-3660.
The Juneau Glacier Valley Rotary Club will be hosting the ceremony commemorating the events of September 11th and honoring Juneau’s first responders at the September 11th Memorial at Riverside Rotary Park at 9:40 am today.
Written by: Timothy Despain | DPS on Sep 11, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News