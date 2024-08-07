Far North Currant Festival highlights less-known Alaska berry





Currants are getting their day in the spotlight at the Far North Currant Festival.

Currants, a type of berry, grow well in Alaska and are found across the state, with varieties ranging from a translucent red to trailing black. They are easy to grow and a nutritious addition to home gardens or as a specialty crop on farms. Currants are a rich source of antioxidants and vitamins and can be made into wonderful jellies, syrups, pies and baked goods or enjoyed on their own.

The festival, which runs from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, will include cooking demonstrations by Indigenous chef Flora Deacon, taste tests, activities for youth and much more.

This is a free, all-ages event. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The festival will be held at the Georgeson Botanical Garden, located at 2180 West Tanana Drive on the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ Campus.

