Farrie Richardson Convicted of Assault in the Third Degree Against Kodiak Police Officers







(Kodiak, AK) – On June 5, 2026, a Kodiak jury convicted 52-year-old Farrie Marie Richardson of two counts of Assault in the Third Degree and one count of Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Fourth Degree. The jury also found that an aggravating factor for directing her conduct toward law enforcement officers applied to this case.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on May 21, 2025, two Kodiak Police Officers were dispatched to a residence where it had been reported that Richardson was in possession of a gun while intoxicated. Once officers arrived on scene, Richardson was contacted with the gun still in her possession. Richardson repeatedly refused to drop the gun, threatened the officers, and recklessly placed them in fear that she would shoot them. The Officers were able to clear the residence of other occupants and withdrew, rather than continue their confrontation with Richardson. Richardson was arrested approximately 12 hours later without incident and the gun was recovered.

Kodiak Superior Court Judge Colleen Baxter presided over the trial and will sentence Richardson on Sept. 21, 2026. Richardson faces a sentence range of 0 to 5 years for each Assault in the Third Degree charge, and up to 1 year on Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Fourth Degree.

This case was prosecuted by Kodiak District Attorney William Vitkus and Assistant District Attorney Todd Shaker. The case was investigated by the Kodiak Police Department.