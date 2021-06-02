Two Anchorage Men Indicted for 2017 Homicide







(Anchorage, AK) – On May 28, 2021, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 54 year-old Darin Lee Jones and 52 year-old Shawn Michael Phillips for the murder of Patricia Phelps on August 9, 2017, near Oregon Drive in Anchorage. Jones was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, one count of first-degree robbery, seven counts of third-degree assault, and one count of third-degree weapons misconduct. Phillips was indicted on three counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, one count of first-degree robbery, seven counts of third-degree assault, and one count of third-degree weapons misconduct.

If convicted at trial, the defendants face sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the murder charges, 20 years imprisonment for each of the manslaughter, first-degree weapons misconduct, and first-degree robbery charges, and up to 5 years for each of the third-degree assault and third-degree weapons misconduct charges. In addition, the grand jury found two special circumstances apply to the first-degree murder charge which subjects Jones to a mandatory 99 year prison sentence if found by a jury after trial.







These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Both defendants are currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Phillips is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on June 1, 2021. Jones is scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on June 2, 2021.

This case is being investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Cold Case Unit. If anyone has information about this case or any unsolved homicides, please contact the Anchorage Police Department at 311 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.





