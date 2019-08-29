Fasirbanks Woman Faces 11-Count Indictment for Device and Bank Fraud

U.S Attorney Bryan Schroder announced on Wednesday that a Fairbanks Grand Jury handed down a 11-count indictment against a Fairbanks woman for “fraudulent transactions with an access device, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.”

35-year-old Natasha Sabrina Clark was arrested on the charges on Monday and is being held pending trial, the Department of Justice said.

The indictment alleges that Clark, using a stolen credit card, made several fraudulent purchases using the card, to expend a total of $4,854.14, with the largest purchase being $2,439.90 for Evolve Skateboards.







Additionally, Clark also “created or obtained a counterfeit identification document bearing an individual’s name, address, and driver’s license number, but with Clark’s photograph,” matching checks stolen from a mailbox. She then began writing checks to businesses around Fairbanks. “Specifically, over the course of three days in November 2018, Clark obtained money from Alaska USA Federal Credit Union by causing the transfer of funds to numerous businesses, including Ulta Salon, Barnes & Noble, and Fred Meyer,” according to DoJ.

In all, Clark made at least 61 fraudulent purchases.

Clark faces a sentence of up to 30 years for the most serious of the charges and two years for each identity theft charge.