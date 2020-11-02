FBI issues reminder on public guidance on 2020 election security

Anchorage, Alaska – The FBI’s Anchorage Field Office is providing public guidance on election crimes and security ahead of the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. States have primary responsibility for conducting free and fair elections, and the FBI stands ready to investigate federal election crimes.
Nationwide, the FBI has initiated public awareness messaging about election security at fbi.gov and across its social media platforms. The FBI’s goal is to increase public awareness and to inform Americans how they can help the FBI ensure a safe and secure election.
For decades, the FBI has served as the primary law enforcement agency investigating federal election crimes. This includes investigating allegations of voter and ballot fraud, campaign finance crimes, civil rights violations, unique cyber threats targeting the election process, and threats posed by foreign governments and actors.
“Every American citizen should have the right to vote in a fair and honest election, and without interference or discrimination,” said Robert Britt, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Violating federal election laws in Alaska will not be tolerated, and the FBI is committed to supporting our election security counterparts and protecting Alaskans’ constitutional rights throughout the election season.”
In efforts to mitigate federal election crimes, all 56 field offices have an Election Crimes Coordinator assigned to identify and assess potential threats and to protect the public’s constitutional right to vote.
The FBI also issued guidance on Sept. 24 about what is, and what is not, a federal election crime and how voters can avoid them: https://www.fbi.gov/news/pressrel/press-releases/fbi-warns-voters-about-election-crimes-ahead-of-the-november-2020-election
If you have information about allegations of federal election crimes, voter fraud, or suppression, please call the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or send an email to tips.fbi.gov. For more information on what constitutes a federal election crime, visit https://www.fbi.gov/scams-andsafety/common-scams-and-crimes/election-crimes-and-security.
For the most up to date election security information and education resources about how Alaskans can protect their voice this election season, follow FBI Anchorage on Twitter at @FBIAnchorage and @FBI.
