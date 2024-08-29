FBI Seeking Information Related to Anchorage Bank Robbery





The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking information regarding an unknown suspect that robbed the Northrim Bank located at 2709 Spenard Road in Anchorage, Alaska.

On Thursday, August 22, 2024, at approximately 11:35 a.m., the unknown suspect entered the bank and produced a note demanding money to one of the bank employees. The unknown suspect then fled the area on foot.

Witnesses described the suspect as a male, approximately 5’10” tall with a large build, approximately 300 pounds. The suspect also had a tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information regarding this bank robbery should contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.



