FBI Seeking Information Related to Anchorage Bank Robbery





The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking information regarding an unknown suspect that robbed the Credit Union 1, Midtown Branch, located at 3525 Eureka Street in Anchorage, Alaska.

On Monday, September 23, 2024, at approximately 11:45 a.m., the unknown suspect entered the bank and produced a note demanding money to one of the bank employees. The unknown suspect then departed the bank and fled the area on a dark-colored bicycle.

Witnesses described the unknown suspect as a male, late 20s, and approximately 5’4” tall. The suspect was seen wearing a green zip-up hooded jacket with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath, a dark-colored beanie, black pants, black and white gloves, and black shoes with a distinct white band near the sole.

Anyone with information regarding this bank robbery should contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.



