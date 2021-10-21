FBI Seeking Information related to Anchorage Bank Robbery





Anchorage, Alaska – At approximately 3:18 pm, on October 14, 2021, an unknown suspect entered a First National Bank Alaska branch located at 1210 West Northern Lights Blvd in Anchorage, and presented a note demanding money from a bank employee. The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

Witnesses have described the suspect as a slim male individual, approximately 5’5” to 5’7” in height. A vehicle of interest was also seen in the area, which can be described as a dark colored Dodge Durango with a white decal on the back window, and possibly a spare tire on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle.

If the public has any information concerning the bank robbery, please contact the FBI at

907-276-4441 or online at tips.fbi.gov.



